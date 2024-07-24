Ex-Kasabian guitarist Chris Karloff’s new project Black Onassis reveals first single ‘Brain’. Watch the video here…

After leaving Kasabian back in 2006, guitarist Chris Karloff swapped his hometown of Leicester for the slightly more creative and interesting surroundings of New York. There, he hooked up with NYC musician Nick Forde and formed new musical project Black Onassis.

The first Black Onassis album, called Desensitized, is due out on 23 September and features a host of guest vocalists including Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit, Morgan Kibby of M83 / White Sea and Steven Young of The Black Marquee.

Lead single ‘Brain’ features vocals from The Cooper Temple Clause’s Ben Gautrey – watch the video below and download the track from the official Black Onassis Soundcloud page.