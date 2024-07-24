Tickets for BANKS’ UK tour in November go on sale tomorrow at 9am

Earlier this week BANKS announced a quick four-date tour of the UK in November, which will be the US-based singer’s first UK shows after her debut album Goddess comes out in September.

With the release of her London EP last year, as well as recent single releases ‘Brain’, ‘Drowning’, ‘Goddess’ and ‘Beggin For Thread’, BANKS has become one of the hottest acts around – so demand for tickets tomorrow is expected to be high tomorrow morning. To buy tickets, hit the link below and make sure you’re on Ticketmaster and ready to buy at 9am:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for BANKS from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Full dates and ticket prices are below:

NOVEMBER

17 – Birmingham Institute – £21.25

19 – Glasgow O2 ABC – £21.25

23 – London O2 Academy Brixton – £25.00

25 – Manchester Ritz – £21.25

For all four gigs there is a strict limit of six tickets per person.

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for BANKS from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Listen to BANKS’ new single ‘Beggin For Thread’:

BANKS debut album Goddess is out on 4 September via Harvest Records.