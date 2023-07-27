Listen: BANKS – ‘Beggin For Thread’

BANKS Beggin For Thread
Timed nicely to coincide with the UK tour she announced yesterday, BANKS has given us a further glimpse of her upcoming debut album Goddess by streaming new track ‘Beggin For Thread’.

Like the previously released title track, ‘Waiting Game’, ‘Brain’ and ‘Drowning’, ‘Beggin For Thread’ has the dark and smoky atmosphere but is a little less broody – relying more on a cool groove than foreboding synths.

Listen to it below:

BANKS’ debut album Goddess is out on 4 September via Harvest Records. Preorder it from iTunes here: Goddess – Banks

Post Author: Luke Glassford

