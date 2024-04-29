Banks announces debut album ‘Goddess’ and streams the title track – listen here

Highly tipped LA based songstress Banks has announced she will release her debut solo album Goddess in September. Banks made waves with the release of her ‘London’ EP last year, and is now all set to ‘blow up’ with her debut album.

Although September is a long time to wait for the album, Banks has at least made the title track available to stream.

Listen to the typically brooding, dark and ridiculously cool ‘Goddess’ below:

There’s no further details on the album just yet – all we know is that it’s called Goddess and is out on 9 September. Watch this space for further updates….

UPDATE – 29/04/2014

Banks has just released a lyric video for ‘Goddess’ as well as a full tracklist for the album:

Banks – Goddess tracklist:

01. “Alibi”

02. “Goddess”

03. “Waiting Game”

04. “Brain”

05. “This Is What It Feels Like”

06. “You Should Know Where I’m Coming From”

07. “Stick”

08. “Fuck Em Only We Know”

09. “Drowning”

10. “Beggin For Thread”

11. “Change”

12. “Someone New”

13. “Warm Water”

14. “Under The Table”