Watch: BANKS unveils ‘Waiting Game’ video and announces debut EP ‘London’

LA singer BANKS has today revealed the video for her breakthrough track ‘Waiting Game’, and also announced it will be the first track from her much-anticipated debut EP release – ‘London’.

The moody black and white video adds to the overall drama of the track, or it just looks like a perfume advert. Make your own mind up about it below:

BANKS’ ‘London’ EP is set for release on 10 September and features production from the likes of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Jamie Woon, Lil Silva and Sohn – so big things are expected!

‘London EP’ tracklist:

1. Waiting Game

2. This is What it Feels Like

3. Bedroom Wall

4. Change