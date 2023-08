Beyoncé has done it yet again with one more achievement. She is shining on the double cover of September 2018 issue of Vogue Magazine USA. I know it’s hard to wait, but you have to wait till 21st of August when it will hit newsstands. Watch Niggas in Stade De France – Beyoncé and Jay Z’s sizzling performance.

It’s an iconic fashion magazine and the September issue of Vogue Magazine USA is always very important one every single year. So, it’s always an honor to be on this, a huge honor!

This September issue cover of Vogue USA comes after a couple of days when Rihanna's September issued cover for Vogue UK. Tyler Mitchell is a photographer picked by Beyoncé for the shoot. So, a proud moment for 23-year-old as well.

So, you can’t just keep her away from anything. It’s the biggest issue of the year with a load of ad pages and celebrity bait.