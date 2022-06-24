Album Review + STREAM: “Everything Is Love” by Beyonce & Jay-Z

Unless you are living under a stone, you must have heard Beyonce’s new joint-album “Everything Is Love” by now. It’s a hit already as the hitmaker delivered yet another internet-breaking moment with this new TIDAL exclusive on the last Friday.

Beyonce has a habit of offering such moments. That’s one of the reason behind her life-long fame. She consistently does what others achieve once-in-a-lifetime. “Everything Is Love” is another of those moments that we have had many from Beyonce. This time, she has worked with Jay-Z for this joint-album.

The album came out on TIDAL as an exclusive but soon became available on Spotify and iTunes. As of now, it’s available on all major streaming platforms.

The album is an absolute gem and it will easily become the best album of the year in its category despite what the streaming numbers say. It will also become a top seller despite being a TIDAL exclusive. That’s the fortune of this album as already obvious from what I’ve heard so far. Stream the album below.

Stream “Everything Is Love” by Beyonce and Jay-Z