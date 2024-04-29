Album stream: Lily Allen – ‘Sheezus’

Finally, the album is here and we can put all those silly controversies about racism, sexism etc… behind us! Lily Allen certainly knows how to get people talking about her….

The wittily/desperately titled Sheezus is Allen’s first album since 2009’s It’s Not Me, It’s You and features the previously released, and mostly controversy-sparking, singles ‘Hard Out Here‘, ‘L8 CMMR’, ‘Air Balloon‘, ‘Our Time‘ and the recently revealed title track (the video for which you can check out below).

The album is released next week on Warner Bros. but is now available to stream in full via iTunes Radio.

Here’s the video for the title track ‘Sheezus’:

Explaining the records concept and recording process, Lily Allen said:

I wanted the album to be called Sheezus before I had a song with that title. The word inspired the song, and “divas” rhymes with “Sheezus.” I was really working backwards. Then I had to figure out a message. It starts off with me being quite scared about coming back. I’m really a sensitive person, and I take that on. I don’t like being compared to other people because I’m quite aware that there are people who are far more talented and have better singing voices than me. I don’t like being put in the same category as people because we have the same genitals and boobs. Nobody is going to write “Lily Allen vs. Ed Sheeran.” It just doesn’t happen.