PINS announce debut album ‘Girls Like Us’ and stream new track ‘Get With Me’

Manchester post-punk outfit PINS have today announced they will release their debut album Girls Like Us on 30 September via Bella Union.

Ahead of the release, PINS have also revealed a new track. Listen to the very excellent ‘Get With Me’ below:

Here’s the full tracklist for Girls Like Us:

1. It’s On

2. Girls Like Us

3. Mad For You

4. Get With Me (stream below)

5. Play With Fire

6. I Want It All

7. Waiting For The End

8. Howlin’

9. Lost Lost Lost

10. Velvet Morning

11. Stay True

12. To You

13. The Darkest Day

In support of the album, PINS are hitting the road in October and will be playing the following dates:

OCTOBER

05 Sheffield, Harley

07 Bristol, Louisiana

08 Brighton, The Hope

09 London, Birthdays

10 Norwich, Hog in Armour

11 Newcastle, Cluny

12 Glasgow, Broadcast

15 Liverpool, Leaf

16 Birmingham, Bull’s Head

17 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall