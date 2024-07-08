PINS album Girls Like Us
08 JUL

PINS announce debut album ‘Girls Like Us’ and stream new track ‘Get With Me’

Manchester post-punk outfit PINS have today announced they will release their debut album Girls Like Us on 30 September via Bella Union.

Ahead of the release, PINS have also revealed a new track. Listen to the very excellent ‘Get With Me’ below:

Here’s the full tracklist for Girls Like Us:

1. It’s On
2. Girls Like Us
3. Mad For You
4. Get With Me (stream below)
5. Play With Fire
6. I Want It All
7. Waiting For The End
8. Howlin’
9. Lost Lost Lost
10. Velvet Morning
11. Stay True
12. To You
13. The Darkest Day

In support of the album, PINS are hitting the road in October and will be playing the following dates:

OCTOBER
05 Sheffield, Harley
07 Bristol, Louisiana
08 Brighton, The Hope
09 London, Birthdays
10 Norwich, Hog in Armour
11 Newcastle, Cluny
12 Glasgow, Broadcast
15 Liverpool, Leaf
16 Birmingham, Bull’s Head
17 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

