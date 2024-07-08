Manics announce new album ‘Rewind The Film’. Watch the video for the Richard Hawley featuring title track here.

Manic Street Preachers have today revealed all about their upcoming 11th studio album. Called Rewind The Film, the album will be released on 16 September and features guest appearances from Cate Le Bon, Lucy Rose and the mighty Richard Hawley, who appears on the title track.
As well as announcing the album, the Manics also revealed the promo video for said title track today – check it out:
Here’s the full tracklist for Rewind The Film:
‘This Sullen Welsh Heart’
‘Show Me The Wonder’
‘Rewind The Film’
‘Builder Of Routines’
‘4 Lonely Roads’
‘(I Miss The) Tokyo Skyline’
‘Anthem For A Lost Cause’
‘As Holy As The Soil (That Buries Your Skin)’
‘3 Ways To See Despair’
‘Running Out Of Fantasy’
‘Manorbier’
’30 Year War’
To promote the album, the Manics are also going on tour in September and will play the following dates:
September
13 – Newport Centre
20 – Dublin Olympia
22 – Bristol Colston Hall
24 – London Shepherds Bush Empire
27 – Manchester Ritz
29 – Glasgow Barrowland
Tickets go on sale this Friday (12 July) at 9.30am.