Manics announce new album ‘Rewind The Film’. Watch the video for the Richard Hawley featuring title track here.

Manic Street Preachers have today revealed all about their upcoming 11th studio album. Called Rewind The Film, the album will be released on 16 September and features guest appearances from Cate Le Bon, Lucy Rose and the mighty Richard Hawley, who appears on the title track.

As well as announcing the album, the Manics also revealed the promo video for said title track today – check it out:

Here’s the full tracklist for Rewind The Film:

‘This Sullen Welsh Heart’

‘Show Me The Wonder’

‘Rewind The Film’

‘Builder Of Routines’

‘4 Lonely Roads’

‘(I Miss The) Tokyo Skyline’

‘Anthem For A Lost Cause’

‘As Holy As The Soil (That Buries Your Skin)’

‘3 Ways To See Despair’

‘Running Out Of Fantasy’

‘Manorbier’

’30 Year War’

To promote the album, the Manics are also going on tour in September and will play the following dates:

September

13 – Newport Centre

20 – Dublin Olympia

22 – Bristol Colston Hall

24 – London Shepherds Bush Empire

27 – Manchester Ritz

29 – Glasgow Barrowland

Tickets go on sale this Friday (12 July) at 9.30am.