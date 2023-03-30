Single review: Lily Allen – ‘Our Time’

Lily Allen’s back with the latest single taken from her upcoming Sheezus album. Called ‘Our Time’, the single is the third from the album – following ‘Hard Out Here‘ and ‘Air Balloon‘.

Feeling a little like ‘Air Balloon’ part two, it lacks enough of a differing sound to really differentiate itself from her pretty recent single. It’s poppy enough with a sweet light-airy synth line, and Allen’s familiar vocal sound is as enjoyable as ever, but ‘Our Time’ feels like the next single in a deteriorating quality of songs.

(5/10)

Here’s the full tracklist for Sheezus, which is slated for release on 5 May:

‘Sheezus’

‘L8 Cmmr’

‘Air Balloon’

‘Our Time’

‘Insincerely Yours’

‘Take My Place’

‘As Long As I Got You’

‘Close Your Eyes’

‘URL Badman’

‘Silver Spoon’

‘Life For Me’

‘Hard Out Here’

‘Untitled’

‘Somewhere Only We Know’ (Bonus Track)

In other Lily Allen news, the singer has today confirmed that she will soon be appearing on BBC’s political debate show Question Time – which should be interesting!