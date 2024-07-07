Manics
Manic Street Preachers hint at new single to be premiered tomorrow (8 July)

Welsh rock legends Manic Street Preachers have hinted on Twitter that they could be unveiling some new music tomorrow, saying:

The Manics have been busy in the studio recording a new album, which is thought to have the working title Rewind The Film. James Dean Bradfield has recently said that the band have been working on two albums, so it looks as though they are ready to lift the lid on the first one.

A further Tweet featured an image of a master CD with Rewind The Film written on it:

So, looks like BBC 6 Music will be providing the playlist for my Monday morning, what about you?

