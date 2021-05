Up and coming LA-based electronic-singer-songwriter BANKS is touted as the next huge star, and it’s not hard to see why with her very stylish new single ‘Warm Water’ – which was released this week on London label Good Years.

It’s a sleek, slinky and well-polished single to follow her previous sleek, slinky and well-polished releases ‘Before I Ever Met You‘ and ‘Fall Over‘.

Watch the video: