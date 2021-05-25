5 Seconds of Summer go all Drowning in Music Video, “Easier”

5SOS have released the opener for their 4th LP, where the quartet seems to be drowning while frowning over a toxic relationship. The song is nostalgic as well as reminds you of the dark side of a helpless breakup where you have no idea of what to do when your loved one leaves you and with no answers at all. “Why do we always gotta run away? And we wind up in the same place, it’s like we’re looking for the same thing, same thing”.

The Video will kind of make anyone anxious, with its depressing yet catchy visuals and the song was produced by Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, and Charlie Puth so it was meant to be good. The frontman Luke Hemmings elaborates about the song, “This is the most confident we have ever been in the first songs to be released off one of our records. Visually and sonically it feels like we took what we uncovered about ourselves as a band on the last album and honed in on that sound and aura.

I truly believe that ‘Easier’ is the start of a new era for 5SOS”. The quartet is going out for the World War Joy tour with The Chain Smokers in September.

Watch Music Video “Easier” by 5 Seconds of Summer