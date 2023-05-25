Listen to “There For You” by Martin Garrix featuring Troye Sivan

Martin Garrix recently debuted his new single “There For You”. This new single is a collaboration with Troye Sivan. Martin premiered this new single on Coachella on Sunday night. The audience was really huge and a lot of them were fans of Martin’s music so it was almost a perfect place to drop this new single. The audience responded really well and went absolutely crazy when Martin brought Troye Sivan on the stage in mid of the concert.

This was the first ever live performance on this new single. This new EDM banger may premiere on iTunes or Spotify in the coming weeks but so far Martin hasn’t announced anything. There is no official news as to when we can expect the high-quality version of this single. Nevertheless, we’re sure Martin will drop the official HQ version soon by judging from the response he got at Coachella.

Watch Martin Garrix and Troy Sivan Perform “There For You” Live For The First Time

An extended version of Troye SIvan’s new song with @MartinGarrix via @tylermccrane pic.twitter.com/5akO5jeVhN — Troye Sivan Updates (@TroyeSivanUpdts) April 23, 2017