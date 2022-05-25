Fergie: Music Video for “Double Dutches”

Fergie is working on a new music video for a song from her upcoming album titled “Double Dutchess”. This new music video from 42-year-old singer took advantage of Instagram Stories, where Fergie is teasing with pictures from the shoot. From what we have seen so far, it’s apparent that the music video will be super cool. It reminds of the old days when Fergie was doing music with Black Eyed Peas.

In the video, you will see Fergie donning a catsuit and coloring her hair red to deliver the retro look. She looks hot and so does the music video. However, Fergie needs this song to become a hit otherwise she would probably skip releasing “Double Dutchess” album. The album is already much delayed and fans are losing hope with every passing day. If this single fails, it might be last of Fergie. But if it turns out to be a hit, we might be seeing more hits coming our way. It’s that kind of a situation for Black Eyed Peas singer.

Fergie teased her fans on Instagram, showing them some pictures from the video shoot. It’s obvious that she’s working on something awesome. We are desperately waiting to see this music video. We will review it whenever the video comes out.