Single: “All In My Head” by Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony has debuted a new single titled “All In My Head”. The girl band premiered this new single at the Billboard Music Awards 2016 where they performed twice on the night. The awards were held at T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas.

The band performed “Work From Home” when they first showed up on stage at the Billboard Music Awards 2016. Later on the Sunday night after the show, the band performed again delivering an online on-demand exclusive performance in partnership with XFINITY. This time the band premiered their new single titled “All In My Head”.

The song Fifth Harmony performed on this exclusive performance was actually their next official single “All In My Head”. This song is from upcoming album ‘7/27’. The album will come out in the last week of May this year.

The live exclusive online performance was something amazing. In fact, the girls looked so hot that they could even turn this up as a music video later and fans would be happy with it. Not taking anything away from the performance, the audio was even better. This new single sounds like a big hit already. Let’s see if Fifth Harmony has another chart-buster up their sleeves. We will know this week from the response the song receives.

Watch Fifth Harmony perform their new single “All In My Head”