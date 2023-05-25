Single Review: “2Nite” by Dr. Dre Ft. Kendrick Lamar & Jeremih

If you are a Dr. Dre fan, you must be waiting anxiously for tracks from his upcoming solo LP “Detox”. Although Dr. Dre hasn’t released anything officially, the leaks have made their way to the internet. You can now listen to one of the tracks from his upcoming LP. The track titled “2Nite” was leaked online a couple of days back and there is every chance that it was intended to be a part of “Detox”. Nevertheless, thanks to leakers, you can now listen this track online without having to wait for Dr. Dre to officially release it. The track features Kendrick Lamar and Jeremih.

“2Nite” is a slow track with plenty of love for the radio. This radio friendly track still has a lot of hip hop feel about it. Jeremih is perfect with what he does best as he takes over on the hook. Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar exchange verses. Although there is no confirmation of this but as soon as you listen to the track, you know there is Kendrick Lamar in lyrics. Probably he wrote verses for Dr. Dre.

Now that we have a track leaked from “Detox”, it doesn’t mean in any way that the album is going to be released anytime soon. Remember, this is a leak and not an official release so it doesn’t indicate in any way that the album is ready. Listen to “2Nite” below.

Listen to “2Nite” by Dr. Dre feat Kendrick Lamar & Jeremih





