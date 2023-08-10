Single Review: “Kick It” By Natasha Bedingfield

Natasha Bedingfield has had a long absence from the music scene. Her last album was released in 2010 but now she has made a comeback with a new single titled “Kick It.” Along with this new track, she has also announced her new album.
The track “Kick It” is written by Linda Perry who also co-produced the song. The track has a perfect production for Natasha to showcase her vocal delivery.
When you listen to “Kick It” for the first time, you know instinctively that it’s a hit. The chorus is everything here. She sings “Kick it if you wanna make it, kick it if you wanna make it last.” You can listen to the track below.