Hailee Steinfeld has impressed everyone with her new single “Love Myself”. This track will be the lead track from her upcoming debut album, which could be a debut LP depending on how things shape up in the coming few weeks.

Hailee Steinfeld premiered a music video for her debut single on VEVO on August 14. Despite the fact that the audio is impressive and it has already helped Hailee rally a lot of fans, the music video doesn’t come anywhere closer to the quality of audio. To be honest, majority of fans have shown their disappointment.

The plot of the music video seems borrowed and not original as expected. Steinfeld is seen on a rooftop where she sings at full throttle. The people passing from the street down below can listen to her and that’s the reason they stop and notice. As they hear the catchy tone, they start dancing. Towards the end of the video, Hailee Steinfeld herself comes down to the street and joins all her fans and starts dancing.

The music video should have been better, at least for a song that is being tipped as one of the best this year. Chances are good that queen Hailee will make it big with it. She could’ve focused a little more on doing a top-notch music video.

Watch Music Video “Love Myself” by Hailee Steinfeld