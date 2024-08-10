Muse new album plans revealed…

Muse bassist Chris Wolstenholme has revealed the Devon trio are planning to head into the studio this autumn to begin work on their sixth studio album – the follow-up to 2009’s The Resistance.

Speaking to Radio 1’s Zane Lowe, Wolstenholme said:

“September and October, that’s when we’re going to get into the studio to start writing the new album.”

The timing hinted by Wolstenholme suggests the band won’t be hanging around after their headline shows at the Reading and Leeds Festivals and plan to carry the momentum straight into the studio.

The famously active band have been a bit quiet this year, obviously wishing to have a bit of family time after a hectic two years of touring. Wolstenholme went on to suggest though, that Muse will be ready to continue their commitment to live shows following the recording of the new album:

“We’re always going to be the kind of band that want to get out and play live. As the years go on there’s that temptation to cut the touring down less and less but we still love playing live. I can’t ever imagine we’ll be the kind of band that cut the touring down significantly.”

As previously reported on All-Noise, Muse are planning to ‘retire’ 2001 album Origin Of Symmetry at the Reading and Leeds Festival.



