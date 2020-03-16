A sigh of relief! In these troubled times, Norah Jones has something to delight you with, Yes! A new album is on the way. She is all set to release ‘Pick Me Up Off The Floor’ on May 8.

This is going to be her 7th LP and is going to be comprised of previously unreleased songs. The songstress said that “Every session I’ve done, there’ve been extra songs I didn’t release and they’ve sort of been collecting for the last two years,” Norah elaborates “I became really enamoured with them”.

She explained how the songs had always been stuck in her head and that she realized that they had this surreal thread running through them. Norah told the press that it felt like a fever dream taking place somewhere between God, the devil, the heart, the country, the planet and her. Listen to ‘I’m Alive’ to get a better idea of what’s in store, it is proving to be a defiant lead single. Watch below for the music video



New Single+New LP Review: ‘I’m Alive’ by Norah Jones