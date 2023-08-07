Dance-Pop Anthem “Love Me Again” By RAYE

RAYE has premiered a new song titled “Love Me Again.” The 21-year-old has been in the limelight for a while now after his collaboration with Jax Jones and his songwriting efforts for Beyonce. It was just about time that RAYE would deliver a hit and we strongly feel it’s here.

“Love Me Again” is all about growing up and realizing that when she fell in love, she was too young, too dumb, and simply vulnerable. So she wants her ex to love her again. “I was wondering if there’s something I could do to make you love me again,” she sings on the chorus. The vulnerability is what makes this song so awesome.

While talking about this song, RAYE told her fans that she wanted to make something that no one else was doing. So she stopped listening to the radio so that she wouldn’t end up making something similar to other music out there. We like her spirit and the outcome as well. Give it a listen below and you’ll like the song.

Listen To “Love Me Again” By RAYE