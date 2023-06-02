Watch: BANKS – ‘Drowning’ video

BANKS has today unveiled the video for her new single ‘Drowning‘.

The video was made in conjunction with i-D and can be viewed in all it’s brooding, atmospheric glory below:

‘Drowning’ is released on 7 June and is taken from BANKS’ highly anticipated debut album Goddess which is out in September on Harvest Records.

Stream the title track for the album and see the full tracklist below:

BANKS – Goddess tracklist:

01. “Alibi”

02. “Goddess”

03. “Waiting Game”

04. “Brain”

05. “This Is What It Feels Like”

06. “You Should Know Where I’m Coming From”

07. “Stick”

08. “Fuck Em Only We Know”

09. “Drowning”

10. “Beggin For Thread”

11. “Change”

12. “Someone New”

13. “Warm Water”

14. “Under The Table”

Preorder Goddess: