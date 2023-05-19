Listen: BANKS – ‘Drowning’

BANKS just keeps getting better!

Less than a month after the LA-based songstress revealed her debut album plans and released the LP’s title track ‘Goddess’, she’s back with another storming track.

‘Drowning’ just got its first play on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show, and is now available to stream online.

Listen to the satisfyingly intense new single here:

It’s annoying that we have to wait until 9 September for BANKS to release her debut album (via Harvest Records), but as long as there’s a steady stream of tracks this good to keep our appetite whetted I’ll be happy.

Goddess tracklist:

01. Alibi

02. Goddess

03. Waiting Game

04. Brain

05. This Is What It Feels Like

06. You Should Know Where I’m Coming From

07. Stick

08. Fuck Em Only We Know

09. Drowning

10. Beggin For Thread

11. Change

12. Someone New

13. Warm Water

14. Under The Table