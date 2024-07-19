New Music: Goodbye, Labrador – ‘A Thousand Times Before’ EP

Goodbye, Labrador formed in 2008 and have only just got round to recording their second EP, A Thousand Times Before. That may sound like a pretty poor work ethic – but when you realise they have members dotted around Europe and the US, it becomes a bit more understandable. Recording sessions over Skype must be a bit protracted!

They manage to make it work though – A Thousand Times Before is a lovely collection of dreamy and melodic guitar tunes, with just a hint of the post-punk atmosphere everyone seems to be in love with at the minute. The EP is out on 6 August through Dead Fisherman Records, here’s a couple of tasters to whet your appetite before then:

Goodbye, Labrador are:

Martin Pípal (Guitar, Vocals)

Phil Gold (Guitar, Percussion, Vocals)

Gonçalo Hipolito Martins (Bass, Vocals)

J. M. Silverman (Drums, Percussion)



