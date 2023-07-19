Listen: The Vaccines release new single ‘Teenage Icon’

The Vaccines have released the video for their new single ‘Teenage Icon’ – the second single to be taken from their upcoming second album The Vaccines Come Of Age. Check it out here:

For me, their insistence on creating throwaway ‘indie-pop’ tunes is getting a little bit tiresome – although you can’t deny they know how to put a chorus together so I’m sure the second album will probably do well and build on the success of their debut.

‘Teenage Icon’ is set for release on the 2 September, with the new album out the next day.



