Listen: Two Door Cinema Club Single ‘Sleep Alone’…

There’s a lot of big second albums coming up soon – Passion Pit are gearing up for the release of Gossamer next week, The Vaccines are getting ready for their case of ‘second album syndrome’ with The Vaccines Come Of Age, Delphic have just re-emerged with the first song from their second album and now Two Door Cinema Club have revealed full details of their second album Beacon.

The law of ‘second album syndrome’ tells us that at least one of these high profile bands will suffer – but judging by Two Door Cinema Club’s massive army of fans, and their quite brilliant lead single ‘Sleep Alone’, it’s unlikely to be them. Listen to ‘Sleep Alone’ below and judge for yourself:

‘Sleep Alone’ was debuted tonight on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show, and is available now as a free download until 7.30pm tomorrow. Head over to their site to nab yourself a copy: twodoorcinemaclub.com. It will be released properly on 3 September – the same day the album gets released (which you can preorder on their site as well).



