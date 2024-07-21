Jamie T’s new album to be called ‘Carry On The Grudge’ and released on 6 October – see artwork and full tracklist

A week after the big reveal of his superb comeback single ‘Don’t You Find’, full details of Jamie T’s new album have been revealed via an iTunes listing: Carry On the Grudge – Jamie T
The album is called Carry On The Grudge and features the above artwork. It will be released on 6 October and features 12 tracks.
Jamie T – Carry On The Grudge tracklist:
Limits Lie
Don’t You Find
Turn On The Light Zombie
The Prophet
Mary Lee
Trouble
Rabbit Hole
Peter
Love Is Only A Heartbeat Away
Murder Of Crows
They Told Me It Rained
Here’s the video for ‘Don’t You Find’, which seems to showcase Jamie T’s new Ian Broudie-esque vocals and a very Coldplay-sounding chorus hook – a combination the talented singer-songwriter actually makes work!
To support the new album, which will be Jamie T’s third album following 2007’s Panic Prevention and 2009’s Kings & Queens, the singer has so far announced just a handful of low key gigs over the next couple of months:
JULY
29 Glasgow, Art School
30 Liverpool, Kazimier
31 Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
AUGUST
07 London, Tufnell Park Dome