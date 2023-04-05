Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias Preview a 30-Sec Snippet of a New Song

Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are doing a song together titled “Messing Around”. The good news for fans is that they have premiered a 30-sec snippet of this new song so you can have an idea what to expect.

This new collaboration will be part of Mr. Worldwide’s upcoming studio album titled “Climate Change”. It will be his tenth studio album. You can buy this album in June when it arrives in stores.

“Messing Around” sounds somewhat generic, considering what can be heard in the snippet. This could be too early to comment about the song since it’s just a snippet and one has to wait for the full song to come out but I have a feeling about it being a generic single. But we all know that Pitbull and Enrique always has a killer drop somewhere in their individual music to turn things around. We hope there will be one such killer drop in this new single when the full version comes out.

Pitbull uploaded the snippet on YouTube using his account. You can listen to the snippet of this new song “Messing Around” below.

Listen to a 30-sec snippet of “Messing Around” by Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias