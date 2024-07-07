The Libertines add third Alexandra Palace date in September – tickets

After selling out two dates at London’s Alexandra Palace in a matter of minutes this morning, reformed indie legends The Libertines have announced a new gig at the venue on 28 September. Tickets for the extra date are on sale now from the below link:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for The Libertines at Alexandra Palace from Ticketmaster[/box]

The previous two dates at Alexandra Palace on 26 and 27 September went on general sale first thing this morning, but sold out in minutes – so demand for the extra gig is expected to be very high!

Ticket prices and limits

Tickets for the gig on 28 September are all priced at £40.25.

There is a limit of 6 tickets per person/per card.

Buy tickets for The Libertines at Alexandra Palace, London on 28 September now using the below link:

The Libertines announced the series of gigs at Alexandra Palace just before they went on stage this weekend for their huge ‘comeback’ show at London’s Hyde Park. After the announcement of that show they have stretched out their comeback tour to several festivals over the coming months, including a headline slot at Benicassim.