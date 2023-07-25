Watch: Jamie T unveils video for single ‘Don’t You Find’

Jamie T is well and truly back people!

His new single ‘Don’t You Find’ – his first new material in nearly five years – just got it’s debut on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show, and now the singer has revealed the video for it.

Watch the video below:

First impressions? It’s amazing. It’s not exactly what you would have predicted from a Jamie T single but it oozes class. Welcome back Jamie!

As well as debuting the new single, Jamie T had a quick word with Zane Lowe and described the process of making ‘Don’t You Find’:

I thought it was kind of different and a nice track. I spent a long time working on songs over the past few years and trying to get power out of slow songs rather than using tempo to get aggression out.

What do you think of ‘Don’t You Find’? Let me know in the comments below…