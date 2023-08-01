Single Review: “Cold” By James Blunt

James Blunt has given the first taste of his LP “Once Upon A Mind” and it’s everything we needed as the first single from his new project. The song is titled “Cold” and it’s a love song dedicated to his long-distance girlfriend.

The UK singer and songwriter has expressed his thought about his new album in a recent interview. He told his fans that this album is very close to his heart as he has been writing these tracks for a long time. Each one represents something bigger – sometimes a stage in his life while on other occasions it’s more about he was feeling after going through some personal experience. In his own words “it’s the most honest album I have ever made.”

The track “Cold” stays true to the bare-bones approach of James’ debut album. I have a feeling that this album is going to be a chart-topping project if James promotes these songs properly. Listen to “Cold” below and don’t forget to check out his album.

Listen To New Single “Cold” By James Blunt