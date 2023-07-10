Listen: Bloc Party Single ‘Octopus’

Bloc Party are elder statesmen of the uber-trendy-electro-indie movement of the past decade, so I’ve got high hopes that new album Four, their first for ages following their recent hiatus, will be something of a grown-up, masters-of-their-art classic.

I know it may be a bit unreasonable to expect brilliant masterpieces all the time. But it’s better than expecting them to trot out the usual slightly-above-average-but-still-a-bit-underwhelming material. I mention all this because their new single ‘Octopus’, the one they’ve picked as the lead single to Four and debuted tonight on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show, is a tad on the disappointing side.

Listen to ‘Octopus’ below and let me know what you think in the comments…

Bloc Party also released the tracklisting for Four recently:

1. So He Begins To Lie

2. 3×3

3. Octopus

4. Real Talk

5. Kettling

6. Day Four

7. Coliseum

8. V.A.L.I.S.

9. Team A

10. Truth

11. The Healing

12. We’re Not Good People



