Listen: Bloc Party Single ‘Octopus’

Bloc Party are elder statesmen of the uber-trendy-electro-indie movement of the past decade, so I’ve got high hopes that new album Four, their first for ages following their recent hiatus, will be something of a grown-up, masters-of-their-art classic.
I know it may be a bit unreasonable to expect brilliant masterpieces all the time. But it’s better than expecting them to trot out the usual slightly-above-average-but-still-a-bit-underwhelming material. I mention all this because their new single ‘Octopus’, the one they’ve picked as the lead single to Four and debuted tonight on Zane Lowe’s Radio 1 show, is a tad on the disappointing side.
Listen to ‘Octopus’ below and let me know what you think in the comments…
Bloc Party also released the tracklisting for Four recently:
1. So He Begins To Lie
2. 3×3
3. Octopus
4. Real Talk
5. Kettling
6. Day Four
7. Coliseum
8. V.A.L.I.S.
9. Team A
10. Truth
11. The Healing
12. We’re Not Good People
