Single: “Ole” by John Newman Produced by Calvin Harris

John Newman, famous for “Love Me Again”, has premiered a new single titled “Ole”. Although his previous hit was an EDM banger, this one happens to be a complete surprise. There was another thing hinting at a possible EDM production – that’s Calvin Harris who produced the song.
This new song “Ole” has Caribbean elements coupled with electric guitar sounds that make it a perfect song for a laid-back mood. You might play this song at a barbecue party or a bonfire at a beach. The overall environment of the song is relaxing and there are rarely any dance breaks. I’m sure even if you love John Newman for “Love Me Again”, you are still going to enjoy this song. It’s different but it’s still lovable. I’m sure radios around the world will also pick it up.
The song is about Newman’s girl whose presence is a gift for Newman. She brings sunlight to his day and that’s what Newman is talking about in this song. It’s a good song and the lyrics are impressive. I’m sure you will put this on repeat. The good news is that you can stream it on Spotify free of cost. Click Play below to listen to this summer-ready laid-back song now.
Listen to “Ole” by John Newman