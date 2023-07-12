Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Now Engaged

No one wants to believe this but it’s true. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have announced their engagement to break million hearts.

Justin has confessed by posting on Instagram two days ago about his engagement. According to the news, Justin Bieber engaged with Hailey Baldwin on Saturday July 7th.

Justin released his debut album “My World” on 17th of November 2009. The “Baby” singer gathered a lot of fame back in 2009 and ever since he has been famous and loved globally.

Justin has always been on the headlines because of his affairs . He has dated many of Hollywood hottest stars.

Bieber’s Road To Hailey Baldwin

Caitlin Beadles

Justin met his girlfriend Caitlin Beadles in 2009. It was a time when Justin Bieber was willing to sacrifice his career for a girl but things soon changed.

Jasmine Villegas

In 2010 Justin dated Jasmine Villegas but they couldn’t go very far. Justin featured her in his very famous track, which was viewed almost 2 billion times on YouTube. I know you have already guessed the track. It’s hit number “Baby”. Their relationship lasted only nine months.

Selena Gomez

Justin dated the Disney princess Selena Gomez officially for two years, from December 2010 to November 2012.

They first met in Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania – known for pancakes. After that pancake happening, they remained in a relationship for two long years. Justin gave a “J” diamond ring to Selena as Valentine’s Day present. In November 2012, they announced their breakup.

Despite being 6 years now, fans want Justin and Selena to be together again.

Chantel Jeffries

Justin was first spotted with Chantel Jeffries in 2014. They were found to be hanging out together till July 2016 when both were caught together after one of Justin’s concert in NEW YORK CITY.

Justin once shared a zoomed picture of Jeffries’s lips before they split their ways.

Hasn’t that been some journey? I know Bieber fans still want Selena in their world but it’s not going to happen. They have the girl Justin loves and she is the one they will start loving now.