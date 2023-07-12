Listen to Song by Selena Gomez “Fetish” – Review + Stream

Selena Gomez has released a new song and its effect on me has been like a drug. It’s that good. If you don’t believe me, listen to it right after the review. You’ll love it – guaranteed.

This new song is titled “Fetish”. It came out today on July 13th. This track will be available on Selena Gomez’s new album that would be coming out later this year. This song released on all major digital platforms including Apply Music and Spotify. Selena also blessed her fans with the official audio video on VEVO. You can also watch this VEVO video on YouTube.

In this new single “Fetish”, you will also hear the “Down” rapper Gucci Mane. His contribution to the song is valuable and you will feel that when you listen to this addictive song.

This sexy new track from Selena Gomez isn’t exactly a pop song. It has the right DNA for a pop song but it shows traces of R&B. I think this is the new domain where many pop artists have gone this year with their new singles. It’s a solid production that definitely deserves a big cheer.

The song flows as Selena delivers her lyrics in a sexy but calming tone. When she hits the chorus, you will be lost in the song by that time. It’s incredible. The chorus takes you to a whole new level. Gucci Mane’s contribution is also notably good. It gives the song its soul.

Is this song a hit already? I’m sure every top radio will be playing “Fetish” 24/7 in just a few hours.

Listen to “Fetish” by Selena Gomez