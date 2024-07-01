Jamie T announces his return with 3 gigs this month – tickets

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy Jamie T tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

He’s been quiet for about four years, but the recent rumours of Jamie T lining up a ‘comeback’ in 2014 now look accurate as the London singer-songwriter has just announced three live dates later this month.

His last album was 2009’s Kings & Queens, but recent news has suggested he has been in the studio working on the follow-up – which now seems to be ready.

The singer announced the live shows with a handwritten note on his website, which read:

If you’re struggling to read that, the dates for the shows are:

29 July – Glasgow, Art School

30 July – Liverpool, Kazimier

31 July, Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday 2 July) at 10am. Although it appears tickets for the Portsmouth gig are on sale now. Tickets for all three shows are available via Ticketmaster:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy Jamie T tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Ticket prices and limits

For the Glasgow show, tickets are priced £20.00. For the Liverpool gig they cost £19.25 and for Portsmouth they cost £19.68.

There’s is a limit of six tickets per person/per card for Glasgow, and eight tickets per person/per card for Liverpool. The Glasgow show is for over 16’s only, the Liverpool show is over 18’s only and the Portsmouth show is 14+.

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy Jamie T tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]