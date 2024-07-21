BANKS will play four gigs in the UK in November – ticket details

LA singer BANKS releases her highly-anticipated debut album Goddess next month, and will follow that up with a short run of shows in the UK in November.

BANKS has today announced the following dates:

NOVEMBER

17 – Birmingham Institute

19 – Glasgow O2 ABC

23 – London O2 Academy Brixton

25 – Manchester Ritz

O2 Priority tickets for all four gigs are available from 9am this Wednesday (23 July). Register and find out more at the O2 Priority site.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am this Friday (25 July) – here’s the link to buy from Ticketmaster:

BANKS UK tour poster:

BANKS debut album Goddess is finally released via Harvest Records on 4 September. Stream the title track and see the full tracklist below:

Banks – Goddess tracklist:

01. “Alibi”

02. “Goddess”

03. “Waiting Game”

04. “Brain”

05. “This Is What It Feels Like”

06. “You Should Know Where I’m Coming From”

07. “Stick”

08. “Fuck Em Only We Know”

09. “Drowning”

10. “Beggin For Thread”

11. “Change”

12. “Someone New”

13. “Warm Water”

14. “Under The Table”