Ella Eyre tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am tomorrow

Up-and-coming singer Ella Eyre is undertaking her biggest tour yet this autumn, playing 13 dates across the UK and Ireland in October. Starting off on in Birmingham on 1 Oct, Ella will visit most of the big UK cities during the tour – Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Bristol, Sheffield etc… – and will also be hitting Dublin’s O2 Academy.

Tickets for all 13 dates go on sale tomorrow morning (Friday 25 July) at 9am, here’s the link to buy tickets:

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Ella Eyre from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Here’s Ella Eyre’s dates in full:

Birmingham Institute, Wed Oct 1

Leeds Stylus, Fri Oct 3

Newcastle Student Union Basement, Sun Oct 5

O2 ABC Glasgow, Mon Oct 6

Manchester Ritz, Tue Oct 7

Sheffield Plug, Thu Oct 9

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Fri Oct 10

Cardiff Solus, Sun Oct 12

O2 Academy Bristol, Mon Oct 13

O2 Academy Bournemouth, Wed Oct 15

Norwich Waterfront, Thu Oct 16

O2 Academy Dublin, Mon Oct 20

Belfast Mandela Hall, Wed, Oct 22

[box type=”info”]>>> Buy tickets for Ella Eyre from Ticketmaster here[/box]

Ella Eyre burst onto the scene in 2013 with her debut EP Deeper, and has made her name featuring on tracks by the likes of Rudimental and Wiz Khalifa. She released her debut single ‘If I Go’ earlier this month and her eagerly anticipated debut album is expected in October.