Festival Essentials: Portable phone chargers

Whether we like it or not, mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives – something that becomes even more apparent when you’re at a music festival.

I literally have no idea how people managed to arrange a meeting with their friends at festivals back in the day, unless of course they were really organised – but who can be bothered with that when you’ve got a smartphone to call and text people?

A smartphone also doubles-up as a camera and, with more and more festivals releasing apps these days, they are an important part of keeping up to date with what’s happening on site.

A lot of sensible advice suggests festival-goers leave the expensive smartphones at home, but most people don’t – which is why there’s always huge queues at the inadequate phone charging facilities.

If you want to avoid those queues, and not spend all morning messing about charging your phone for an extortionate price, then you should consider one of the below portable phone chargers….

Anker Astro Mini



The Anker Astro Mini is a nice and compact mobile phone charger, so it’s perfect for festival camping – although it can easily get lost in the tent if your not careful! It fits just about every phone and device you can think of, as long as it’s not more than about five years old, and is good for a full charge of your phone. It’s not the best if you’re planning to be using your phone a lot over the weekend, but if all you need is a quick boost to keep your phone topped up this is perfect.

EasyAcc Power Bank



If you want a charger that will keep your phone going all weekend, then you can’t go too wrong with this. It can provide a maximum of three full charges, which should get your phone through a full festival weekend. You can also charge two devices at once, which is handy if your sharing with your tent buddies.

D.light S300 Solar Lantern/Charger



A portable charger that is also a lamp – which is solar powered? Err, yes please! It’s a bit pricier than the above options but that’s what you get for a bit of multi-functionality! The charger fits all main smartphones, and will give you a decent charge even on a cloudy day.

