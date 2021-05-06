Music Video: “Lips Don’t Lie” By Ally Booke – It’s A Hit

This has been a great year for Ally Brooke who started her solo flight this year and has already earned some respect, thanks to slinky anthem “Low Key.” Although it wasn’t a song that fans would remember for decades, it was clearly a good place to start and to give her fans a flavor outside Fifth Harmony.

The good news for her fans is that she is not stopping there with “Low Key” and has already released her new single “Lips Don’t Lie.” Unfortunately, her first solo didn’t break into Billboard Hot 100, this new single has the full potential to go miles and bring Ally the success she deserves.

The catchy banger “Lips Don’t Lie” is produced by Elof Loelv and Oscar Gorres. You’ll love the production as Ally effortlessly coos “When you kiss it right back, oh my! I can tell your lips don’t lie.”

Now Ally has decided to bring this new track to screen and has made a music video for it. In the video, you will see a lot of colors, colorful lips, and exciting moods. After all, that’s what the track is all about and Ally kept it true to the lyrics while shooting the MV. Give it a watch below and you’ll love how good everything looks and sounds.

Watch New Music Video “Lips Don’t Lie” by Ally Brooke