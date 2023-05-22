La Roux
22 MAY

Watch: La Roux – ‘Let Me Down Gently’

Synth-pop dup La Roux have today released a video to accompany new track ‘Let Me Down Gently‘, the first taste of their new album Trouble In Paradise.

The video, directed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, does a good job of mirroring the tracks development from gloomy claustrophobia to widescreen synth optimism.

Check it out:

The upcoming Trouble In Paradise is the long-awaited follow-up to La Roux’s 2009 debut album and is out on 7 July via Polydor.

As well as announcing the new album this week, La Roux also confirmed a full UK tour in November. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning – buy them below:

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy La Roux tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]

La Roux UK Tour Dates

November 2014:
06 Glasgow, O2 ABC
07 Leeds, Metropolitan University
08 Birmingham, The Institute
10 Bristol, O2 Academy
12 London, Shepherds Bush Empire
14 Norwich, UEA
15 Oxford, O2 Academy
16 Manchester, Ritz

Post Author: Luke Glassford

