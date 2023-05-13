La Roux
13 MAY

La Roux announces new album and streams new track ‘Let Me Down Gently’ – listen

It’s been five years since Elly Jackson and co shook up the world of pop as La Roux.

Now they’re back, with a second album called Trouble In Paradise which is due out on 7 July via Polydor, and an excellent lead single called ‘Let Me Down Gently’.

Stream ‘Let Me Down Gently’:

Preorders for the album have opened, here’s the link to reserve your copy from Amazon: Trouble In Paradise

Trouble In Paradise tracklist:
01 Uptight Downtown
02 Kiss and Not Tell
03 Cruel Sexuality
04 Paradise Is You
05 Sexotheque
06 Tropical Chancer
07 Silent Partner
08 Let Me Down Gently
09 The Feeling

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post Author: Luke Glassford

Post written by Luke Glassford - founder, editor, writer and everything else at All-Noise.

