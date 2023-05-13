La Roux announces new album and streams new track ‘Let Me Down Gently’ – listen

It’s been five years since Elly Jackson and co shook up the world of pop as La Roux.

Now they’re back, with a second album called Trouble In Paradise which is due out on 7 July via Polydor, and an excellent lead single called ‘Let Me Down Gently’.

Stream ‘Let Me Down Gently’:

Preorders for the album have opened, here’s the link to reserve your copy from Amazon: Trouble In Paradise

Trouble In Paradise tracklist:

01 Uptight Downtown

02 Kiss and Not Tell

03 Cruel Sexuality

04 Paradise Is You

05 Sexotheque

06 Tropical Chancer

07 Silent Partner

08 Let Me Down Gently

09 The Feeling