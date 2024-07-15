Interpol album El Pintor
15 JUL

Interpol to play three UK dates as part of early 2015 European tour – ticket details

Interpol have announced a full European tour in January and February next year, which includes three dates in the UK.

The band will play London’s Roundhouse on 6 February, Manchester’s Albert Hall on 8 September and Dublin’s Olympia on 10 February.

Here’s their European dates in full:

JANUARY
23 – Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam
24 – Forest National, Brussels
25 – Palladium, Cologne
27 – Olympia, Paris
30 – Fabrique, Milan

FEBRUARY
02 – Vega, Copenhagen
04 – Colombiahalle, Berlin
06 – Roundhouse, London
08 – Albert Hall, Manchester
10 – Olympia, Dublin

Tickets go on sale this Friday (18 July) at 9am. A limited number of presale tickets will be made available to fans on Thursday – to be eligible for presale tickets you need to sign up to their mailing list.

The tour is in support of Interpol’s upcoming fifth album El Pintor, which is out on 8 September. Watch the live video for new track ‘Anywhere’ and the video for lead single ‘All The Rage Back Home’ below:

Post Author: Luke Glassford

