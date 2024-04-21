The Libertines look set for a reunion show at Hyde Park this summer

It looks like summer 2014 is going to see a Libertines reunion show, after Pete Doherty revealed in a candid interview with an Israeli newspaper that he has been offered money he can’t turn down to reunite the band for a gig in Hyde Park in July.

Doherty is quoted as saying:

I don’t know if I’m supposed to even tell you this, but we were offered to reform the Libertines for a show this July in Hyde Park… I said what the heck, and then they told me how much they will pay us and I cannot lie to you I couldn’t say no, at least not in my state right now. I was recently called to family law court after a young girl I knew had told me I was the father of her baby. I have a year and a half old girl and I need to pay a lot of alimony, I’m in debt. It’s very complicated for me to say no right now, I have financial problems.

Source

Following that revelation, the bands official Facebook page was updated to show an image of Hyde Park – which should probably be taken as confirmation, although no official word has been forthcoming yet.

The Libertines haven’t played together since their brief reunion in 2010. Peter Doherty has been busy with Babyshambles – releasing their third album Sequel To The Prequel last year and touring extensively – while Barat is said to be working with his new band The Jackals.