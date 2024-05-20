The Libertines confirmed for Benicassim headline slot

The Libertines comeback just got a bit bigger as the reformed rockers have just been confirmed as a headliner for Spanish festival Benicassim.

The band announced their reunion last month and will headline Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time series of shows there – their first performance together for over four years.

Being added to the Benicassim bill takes things to a whole new level though – joining Kasabian, Tine Tempah and Paolo Nutini in the headline slots. Other bands on the bill include Klaxons, Tame Impala, Jake Bugg, M.I.A., Manic Street Preachers, Drenge and more.

Here’s the full line-up poster:

Benicassim runs from 17-20 July and tickets are still available below:

[box type=”info”] >>> Buy Benicassim tickets from Ticketmaster here[/box]