The Libertines Hyde Park tickets on sale today – buy them here

Tickets for The Libertines comeback gig in Hyde Park this July are going on sale today at 9am.

Seeing as this is the Libs’ first gig together in four years, demand for tickets is expected to be sky high. To be in with a chance of getting tickets during this morning’s rush, use the links below for either Standing or Seated tickets from Ticketmaster:

The Libertines – Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park – Standing tickets

The Libertines – Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park – Seated tickets

Standing tickets will cost £61.05 in total (£55.00 plus £6.05 booking fee) and Seated tickets are priced £220.90 (£199.00 plus £21.90 booking fee). Standing tickets are expected to sell out pretty quickly, so for superfans who are struggling to get tickets then Seated tickets may end up being your only option.

If you get though to buy tickets, then you will only be able to buy 8 tickets – so bear that in mind if you are trying to buy tickets for a group of friends.

Tickets for the gig on 5 July are also available at 9am from the official BST festival website – so try this link as well as the Ticketmaster links above to increase your chances of getting tickets.

Joining The Libertines at Hyde Park on 5 July are The Pogues, Spiritualized, Maximo Park and The Enemy – so if you’re lucky enough to bag yourself tickets you’re in for a good day out!