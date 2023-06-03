Album stream: Jack White – ‘Lazaretto’

In what is turning out to be a big week in the world of streaming albums, Jack White has followed the lead of Kasabian and First Aid Kit and made his upcoming new album available to stream online ahead of its release next week.

White’s new solo album, the follow-up to 2011’s brilliant Blunderbuss, is called Lazaretto and is available for streaming now via iTunes Radio here: Lazaretto – Jack White

The album features the previously released title track, ‘High Ball Stepper‘ and ‘Just One Drink‘.

Lazaretto Tracklist:

01. Three Women

02. Lazaretto

03. Temporary Ground

04. Would You Fight for My Love?

05. High Ball Stepper

06. Just One Drink

07. Alone in My Home

08. Entitlement

09. That Black Bat Licorice

10. I Think I Found the Culprit

11. Want and Able