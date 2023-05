Jack White is releasing his second solo album Lazaretto next month, and has today revealed a brand new track from it called ‘Just One Drink’.

The track follows the albums previously released title track and ‘High Ball Stepper‘.

Listen to ‘Just One Drink’ below (via Rolling Stone):

Lazaretto is out on 10 June through Jack White’s own Third Man Records, and is the follow-up to his very brilliant debut solo album Blunderbuss.